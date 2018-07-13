TRAFFIC

State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash

In this Feb. 27, 2016 file photo, California State Controller Betty Yee speaks at the California Democratic State Convention San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP says that California State Controller Betty Yee was involved in a crash that shut down the Posey Tube on Friday.

A CHP officer was driving Yee and her husband in the vicinity of Marina Village Parkway in Oakland when their vehicle was rear ended by a Nissan sedan being driven by Aaron Ba Sean George, officials say.

Yee, her husband and the officer suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

George reportedly suffered major injuries and the CHP says he's suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.
