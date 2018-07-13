State Controller Betty Yee injured in Posey Tube crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --The CHP says that California State Controller Betty Yee was involved in a crash that shut down the Posey Tube on Friday.
A CHP officer was driving Yee and her husband in the vicinity of Marina Village Parkway in Oakland when their vehicle was rear ended by a Nissan sedan being driven by Aaron Ba Sean George, officials say.
Yee, her husband and the officer suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
George reportedly suffered major injuries and the CHP says he's suspected of being under the influence of marijuana.