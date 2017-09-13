Truck full of supplies sent to Hurricane Harvey victims thanks to USF student

A truck full of supplies and donations is heading to Texas from San Francisco to help Hurricane Harvey victims Wednesday.ABC7 News was on Golden Gate Avenue Tuesday when volunteers loaded hundreds of boxes on to a semi. It's an effort by USF student Bobby Basra who wanted to help after seeing the devastation."I'm in about $2,000. That's nothing to me because money comes and goes for me. It's about making a difference and helping those people out in Houston," said Bobby Basra, organizer.The truck left San Francisco Wednesday at 5 p.m.