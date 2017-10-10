Pres. Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires

The death toll has risen to at least 15 in the destructive wildfires burning in the North Bay. (AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the federal government will be there for the people of California as devastating wildfires sweep across the state's famed wine country.

Trump says he spoke Monday night with California Gov. Jerry Brown to "let him know that the federal government will stand with the people of California. And we will be there for you in this time of terrible tragedy and need."

At least 15 people have died and at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures have been destroyed in the wildfires in Northern California.

Trump says he is also continuing to pray for those grieving and wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting and is also thinking of the people affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

He says, "We have to never forget."
