NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay

Crews are working to extinguish wildfires burning in Napa that have destroyed dozens of homes on Monday. (KGO)

by Cornell Barnard and Lyanne Melendez
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The widespread devastation in the North Bay looks almost apocalyptic as structures have been reduced to rubble and burnt metal. Over 1,500 structures have been affected so far and officials anticipate the destruction will continue.

ABC7 News reporters Cornell Barnard and Lyanne Melendez report from the devastation in the North Bay.
Lyanne Melendez wore a protective face mask as she reported from the North Bay. You can see the devastation behind her in the video below.
Crews are working to extinguish fast-moving wildfires that gutted homes and cars in Santa Rosa on Monday.


