VIDEO: Homes destroyed as wildfires rage through North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The widespread devastation in the North Bay looks almost apocalyptic as structures have been reduced to rubble and burnt metal. Over 1,500 structures have been affected so far and officials anticipate the destruction will continue.
ABC7 News reporters Cornell Barnard and Lyanne Melendez report from the devastation in the North Bay.
Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa. #northbayfires pic.twitter.com/EpvzWVTYjj— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 9, 2017
Lyanne Melendez wore a protective face mask as she reported from the North Bay. You can see the devastation behind her in the video below.
