CARR FIRE

VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting a new, dramatic look at the sheer scale of the devastation from the Carr Fire. It's a surreal scene in northwest Redding neighborhoods. (KGO-TV)

Jon Schlosberg
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a surreal scene in Redding as the destructive Carr Fire rages on. New video is giving us a look at the sheer scale of the devastation.

Our crew just arrived on the scene and shared video that shows destroyed homes as far as the eye can see. The clip shows what's left of homes on Balboa Drive, Menlo Way and Cape Cod Drive in northwest Redding's Lake Keswick Estates.

ABC7 News Reporter Laura Anthony estimates there are at least 65 destroyed homes in that one neighborhood alone.


The fire has officially destroyed 65 buildings. But that number is likely to rise, as more neighborhoods are surveyed.

Flames have charred more than 43,000 acres so far.

Two firefighters have lost their lives battling the blaze.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfirenorthern californiamarin countyCarr FireCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CARR FIRE
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
North Bay volunteers send tons of supplies to California fire victims
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News