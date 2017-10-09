VIDEO: Santa Rosa family says home looted during chaos of North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --As many residents in the North Bay are evacuating, scrambling to save their loved ones, and escape the chaos of seemingly endless flames, some families say their homes are not only in danger of burning down, but being robbed amid the chaos.
ABC7 News reporter Amy Hollyfield discusses the unthinkable -- looting the home of a person who has evacuated from a potentially deadly string of fires that have destroyed over 1,500 structures.
