NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEO: Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby

It was a tense morning on Monday as the fast-moving wildfire forced Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa to evacuate. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a tense morning on Monday as the fast-moving wildfire forced Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa to evacuate.

ABC7's Amy Hollyfield was live as a patient was wheeled out by nurses wearing masks while flames were visible behind them.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

In a statement, officials said the evacuation of approximately 130 patients from their medical center was successfully completed by 6 a.m. The majority of patients were taken to Kaiser in San Rafael.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
