VIDEO: Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --It was a tense morning on Monday as the fast-moving wildfire forced Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa to evacuate.
ABC7's Amy Hollyfield was live as a patient was wheeled out by nurses wearing masks while flames were visible behind them.
In a statement, officials said the evacuation of approximately 130 patients from their medical center was successfully completed by 6 a.m. The majority of patients were taken to Kaiser in San Rafael.
