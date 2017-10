VIDEO: Santa Rosa Kaiser evacuates as fire rages nearby

It was a tense morning on Monday as the fast-moving wildfire forced Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa to evacuate.ABC7's Amy Hollyfield was live as a patient was wheeled out by nurses wearing masks while flames were visible behind them.In a statement, officials said the evacuation of approximately 130 patients from their medical center was successfully completed by 6 a.m. The majority of patients were taken to Kaiser in San Rafael. Click here to read their full statement.