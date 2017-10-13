SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen trudged up a steep hill, three miles, in search of their parent's dog, "Izzy", who ran off the night of the fire.
The two had to walk because authorities wouldn't let them into the area.
When they finally found Izzy they were overjoyed. The owners tell ABC7 News Izzy is fine. Unfortunately, the family lost their home in the fire.
