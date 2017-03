Bay Area residents happy about snow on Mount Diablo

Some people are taking advantage of the unusual weather that has brought parts of the Bay Area hail and snow.A crowd gathered at Mount Diablo Sunday and some are heading up Monday to see the light dusting of snow that fell in the area.ABC7 News spoke to people who were very happy to see snow on Mount Diablo.A girl and her father had a snowball fight during their walk through the park. "The only place I've seen snow is Tahoe," Pleasant Hill resident Kaia Hopper said."There's not a lot, but we love it. We're having a great time," Hopper's father said."I'm up here all the time hiking and I've never seen snow out here, so I thought I'd go out before work and check it out," San Ramon resident Taylor Carrington said.The road is closed to the summit, so Carrington hiked up Monday morning. "I tried to take pictures up there, it's pretty special I think, it doesn't happen very often," he said. ABC7 News' Meteorologist Mike Nicco said this type of weather is unusual because it only snows on Mount Diablo a few times a season.