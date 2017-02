Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose

Dui Nguyen was evacuated from his San Jose, Calif. home on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Sergio discusses his family's efforts to help flood victims in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Bay Area residents react to extreme flooding in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood , which prompted the evacuation of more than 180 people.Dui Nguyen was evacuated from his San Jose home. He describes how quickly the neighborhood flooded.Sergio's family owns Mariscos San Juan in San Jose. He's been helping people with water, food and using the restroom.San Jose resident Nellie Rose spoke out about her experience after being evacuated from her home due to rising floodwaters.