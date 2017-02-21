WEATHER

Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose

This aerial image show's San Jose's Nordale neighborhood drowned in floodwater from Coyote Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
Bay Area residents react to extreme flooding in San Jose's Nordale neighborhood, which prompted the evacuation of more than 180 people.

Dui Nguyen

Dui Nguyen was evacuated from his San Jose home. He describes how quickly the neighborhood flooded.

Dui Nguyen was evacuated from his San Jose, Calif. home on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Sergio

Sergio's family owns Mariscos San Juan in San Jose. He's been helping people with water, food and using the restroom.

Sergio discusses his family's efforts to help flood victims in San Jose, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Nellie Rose

San Jose resident Nellie Rose spoke out about her experience after being evacuated from her home due to rising floodwaters.
VIDEO: Rescues underway in Nordale neighborhood, San Jose

PHOTOS: Residents rescued from at least 30 flooded homes in San Jose
Click here for full coverage of the storms moving through the Bay Area.
