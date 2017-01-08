Bay Area storm warnings for Sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --A Flash Flood Warning has been issued in the North Bay for Laguna de Santa Rosa, Sonoma Creek and creeks near Penngrove and Petaluma. Residents advised to seek shelter.
A Flood Advisory has been issued until 9:30 a.m. in North Bay. More creeks and streams flood plus more standing water on roads.
Flood Advisory has been issued for the Russian River near Hopland. This impacts railroad near Hopland, and has triggered a closure of Hwy 175 near Russian River. It's also been issued for Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville.
