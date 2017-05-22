OROVILLE DAM

Crews race to repair Oroville spillway before rainy weather

In Oroville Monday, crews rush to repair the damaged spillway before rainy weather hits. (KGO-TV)

Oroville, Calif. (KGO) --
In Oroville Monday, crews rush to repair the damaged spillway before rainy weather hits.

RELATED: Water flowing down Oroville spillway once again

Workers destroyed part of the damaged spillway this weekend.

Officials closed the main spillway for the summer. The hope is for all the construction to be completed by the time the rainy season begins.

The dam's main and emergency spillways started to fail in Feb. prompting the evacuation of almost 180,000 people.

