Crews race to repair Oroville spillway before rainy weather

Oroville, Calif. (KGO) --In Oroville Monday, crews rush to repair the damaged spillway before rainy weather hits.
RELATED: Water flowing down Oroville spillway once again
Workers destroyed part of the damaged spillway this weekend.
Officials closed the main spillway for the summer. The hope is for all the construction to be completed by the time the rainy season begins.
The dam's main and emergency spillways started to fail in Feb. prompting the evacuation of almost 180,000 people.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.