Danville crews making storm-related repairs before next round of rain

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --In the East Bay, crews are racing against the clock, trying to make storm-related repairs before another round of wet weather moves in.
They're repaving the entrance to a Park N' Ride on Sycamore Valley Road and are working on city streets. They hope to have everything set before the next storm hits.
Hitting potholes is a common occurrence because of all the rain. "I hit one and I have a fairly new car. And I don't want to hit anything. We want to keep the car nice and you are kind of doing a little zig-zag going down the street," Danville resident Kathleen Boas said.
Danville officials made a list of all the potholes around town and are taking advantage of Monday's dry weather to patch them.
"The water infiltrated the pavement, started to have some potholes, so we have crews going around the entire area, probably filling in the range of 30-40 potholes throughout town," maintenance superintendent Dave Casteel said.
To some residents, it feels like some even popped up over the weekend.
"There's a lot more this morning I noticed, because I didn't go out down Sycamore yesterday. A lot more today than I've noticed in the past," Boas said.
Since they have a few days of dry weather, they can actually do a more permanent fix. During the rain, they can only do a cold mix of asphalt and it doesn't last very long.
"What's going on now, it's a hot mix, it's a higher grade. It is stronger. There will be a little bit more of a dig out to actually really address the issue and it's much more of a permanent solution," Casteel said.
Caltrans is out working on potholes on I-580. Local officials say it is frustrating to know that more rain is coming this week, which could create more potholes.
