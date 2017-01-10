WEATHER

Drinking water emergency declared in Santa Cruz
EMBED </>More News Videos

An emergency water shortage was put into effect Monday for the city of Santa Cruz after a weekend storm churned up a main water source, making it untreatable. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The weekend storm damaged a critical water pipeline in Santa Cruz. An emergency water shortage was declared in the city Monday.

The city is asking people to cut back on their water use by 30 percent for an entire week. The water district discovered the break Monday morning and they have no estimate of how long it will take to fix.

RELATED: Santa Cruz facing water crisis after pipeline damaged

The storm delivered a double whammy to the Santa Cruz water supply. It churned up the San Lorenzo River so much so that it's untreatable. The storm is also being blamed for busting the backup plan.

"When these kind of conditions exist we usually go on Loch Lomond and we've lost the connection between our lake and treatment plant,' said Water Director Rosemary Menard. "We're about 30 percent down in what we can produce."

The city is calling it a short term, serious water shortage. Officials are asking people to cut back on discretionary water use like running the dishwasher or doing laundry. Conservative minded locals like Janet Fine don't have a problem with doing so. "I'll try and do dishes with less water," she said. "I don't use a lot of water anyway."
"I do plan to cut my use by 30 percent because I have never stopped using my buckets in the shower anyway," said Santa Cruz resident Lynda Watson.

The water district discovered the break after an hours long leak of 1,500 gallons a minute.

The leak went undetected because it's not on a major road, but at the height of the storm there were 33 roads closed in Santa Cruz County and there's more rain on the way.

"We expect to see more slides and maybe slip outs that will occur over the next week or so," said Director of Public Works John Presleigh.

The Santa Cruz Department of Public Works will ask the board of supervisors to declare a state of emergency Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainwindstormsevere weatherevacuationstorm damagewinter stormSan RamonGilroy
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Tuesday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Homeowners forced out due to Russian River flooding
Major storm forces evacuations along Russian River
ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Man dies after crashing car into Novato creek
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD apprehend attempted murder suspect on 405
U.C. Berkeley student charged with murder
Homeowners forced out due to Russian River flooding
Pacifica beach access denied during erosion repairs
Iconic Calaveras tunnel tree topples during storm
Crews help Guerneville residents after storm floods homes, cars
Watch President Obama's farewell speech on ABC7
Show More
Man dies after crashing car into Novato creek
Trees topple during severe weather system
Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
7 On Your Side examines new solar energy program for low income residents
More News
Top Video
U.C. Berkeley student charged with murder
Homeowners forced out due to Russian River flooding
Crews help Guerneville residents after storm floods homes, cars
Man dies after crashing car into Novato creek
More Video