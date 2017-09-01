East Bay residents makes adjustments during heat wave

sports practices cancelled throughout east bay. Varsity football still on @ 8p. Will it cool down enough? #abc7news pic.twitter.com/QQ22JTANAa — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 1, 2017

How this bride is coping with the heat--- outdoor wedding venue!! Scooping up umbrellas & coolers!#abc7news pic.twitter.com/RLCai9p8x1 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) September 1, 2017

In the East Bay, people are diving into cool buildings and swimming pools to escape this dangerously hot weather on Friday."Somebody had a barbecue they were planning and said you know I don't want people to go through this abuse for a barbecue we will postpone it," said Andy Chose, C&M Party.Chose owns this party supply store in Walnut Creek. He says it's a big wedding and party weekend and people are calling in to cancel orders for heaters and asking for misters instead."The biggest thing right now is umbrellas and canopies just for shade," said Chose.Cooling centers dotted throughout the east bay offered relief from the heat for seniors who at the stroke of midday enjoyed lunch and cold watermelon.Meanwhile, Acalanes Union High School District was worried about student athletes. They cancelled all indoor and outdoor sporting events and practices Friday with the exception of varsity football."We know our football programs have rescheduled their varsity games to just start at 8 p.m. at three high schools," said Dr John Nickerson, the district's superintendent.Saturday only an indoor volleyball match and water polo matches will be permitted early in the day.Water seemed to be the only antidote to the heat--- something not lost on these two little guys.This bride to be is set to get married this weekend at an outdoor venue in Vallejo and she's having a meltdown."I just kept thinking why me oh my God, not me why me. But you know when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. We'll deal with it," said Tara Beasley who is having a wedding over the weekend.