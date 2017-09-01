HEAT WAVE

PG&E warns of potential power outages during Bay Area heat wave

Air conditioners will be pumping today, but with the extreme weather comes the possibility of power outages.

By Janine De La Vega
California ISO, which runs the state's electric grid, has issued a Flex Alert because of the high temperatures. With temperatures in the 90s and triple digit heat forecast in the Bay Area, ISO and PG&E say there will be near peak energy demand. They're asking people to conserve their use of electricity between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"PG&E consumers may break an all-time record for electricity usage today so that's why we're really encouraging people to conserve. Wait until after 10pm to use your larger appliances, your washers driers, dishwashers vacuum cleaners," said Tamar Sarkissian, PG&E spokesperson.

RELATED: Do you know the difference between heat stroke or heat exhaustion?

PG&E also recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees when you're home and 85 when you're away. PG&E is working with their meteorologists to determine which areas will be hit the hardest. They say Contra Costa County and the South Bay will be vulnerable to outages. But they have crews that are on standby ready to handle any problems.

An image showing what cities will be under excessive heat warning is seen on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Related Topics:
weatherrecordheatheat wavewhere you livesafetyschooleducationcontra costa countyPG&ENovatoOaklandSan JoseSan MateoSan Francisco
