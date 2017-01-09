Flood waters strand officer in San Jose

The flooding got so bad in parts of San Jose on Sunday that it even caused problems for police.One officer stranded driver last night near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue, just west of Highway 101. Police say the water rose so fast during the rescue, that an officer parked at the scene got trapped inside his squad car."We responded because it's what we have to do. We assisted a motorist, and yet we can fall into the same trap if we're not cautious," said San Jose Police Lt. Eduardo Pedreira.The driver is okay. Police called firefighters to help rescue the stranded officer. Officials say this particular intersection will remain closed until the water recedes.