GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --The Russian River is expected to stay at flood stage until Thursday, causing major problems for people living in the Guerneville area.
Guerneville residents say it wasn't getting any worse, but the cleanup will take a long time.
Resident Bruce McDonald volunteered himself and his duck boat to help out other members of the community get from place to place. "The best story is I took this woman over there to her cat, and the best story is her cat was fine," Macdonell told ABC7 News.
About 300 residents were flooded in - not out - in the Guerneville area. "Flooded in means you're stranded. Flooded out means you've got a mess," Betsy Van Dyke said.
With every inch the river recedes, life returns a little bit back to normal.
