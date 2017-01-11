WEATHER

Guerneville residents band together as Russian River floods their town

Flooding in Guerneville, Calif. is seen on Wednesday January 11, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Russian River is expected to stay at flood stage until Thursday, causing major problems for people living in the Guerneville area.

RELATED: Flood waters strand officer in San Jose

Guerneville residents say it wasn't getting any worse, but the cleanup will take a long time.

Resident Bruce McDonald volunteered himself and his duck boat to help out other members of the community get from place to place. "The best story is I took this woman over there to her cat, and the best story is her cat was fine," Macdonell told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Crews rescue teen from drowning in Oakland creek

About 300 residents were flooded in - not out - in the Guerneville area. "Flooded in means you're stranded. Flooded out means you've got a mess," Betsy Van Dyke said.

With every inch the river recedes, life returns a little bit back to normal.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainstormstorm damageevacuationflash floodingGuerneville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Hollister residents cope with sudden evacuation
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
Hwy 84 at Niles Canyon reopening
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
More Weather
Top Stories
Hollister residents cope with sudden evacuation
Mudslide washes away section of road in Colfax
Body found on tracks near Church St. Muni station
PG&E to cut 400 jobs in effort to save $300 million
More than 100 Hollister residents evacuated due to flooding
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Russian River floods approach record levels
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Hwy 84 at Niles Canyon reopening
Landslide traps Fairfax family in home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos