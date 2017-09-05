Before Hurricane Irma makes landfall, it's sending Floridians into long lines.
Hurricane Irma, now a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam into the Caribbean before hitting south Florida this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Floridians are lining up at stores, seeking water and other supplies ahead of the storm. At a Pembroke Pines Costco, the line can be seen wrapping around the outside of the building. At a Target in Davie, a display of water bottles was snatched up in less than a minute. See videos of the impressively long lines in the video above.
