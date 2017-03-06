KNOW & TELL

KNOW AND TELL: Snow falls in Berkeley's Tilden Park

It was really cold in the Bay Area Monday morning, especially for people in Berkeley where some residents saw a light dusting of snow. (KGO)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
It was really cold in the Bay Area Monday morning, especially for people in Berkeley where some residents saw a light dusting of snow.

Snow fell at Tilden Park, but it melted as soon as it hit the ground.

PHOTOS: Winter storms sweep across Bay Area


Some residents have been getting out to enjoy the hail and snow that has fallen over the weekend, especially on Mount Diablo.
