KNOW AND TELL: Snow falls in Berkeley's Tilden Park

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --It was really cold in the Bay Area Monday morning, especially for people in Berkeley where some residents saw a light dusting of snow.
Snow fell at Tilden Park, but it melted as soon as it hit the ground.
PHOTOS: Winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Some residents have been getting out to enjoy the hail and snow that has fallen over the weekend, especially on Mount Diablo.
