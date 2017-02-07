WEATHER

Landslide forces closure of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley

EMBED </>More News Videos

A landslide smashed into a truck, forcing the closure of all lanes of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley Tuesdays morning. (KGO)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
A landslide shut down all lanes of Highway 17 near Santa Cruz Tuesday morning.

The slide was blocking all of the northbound lanes just south of Vine Hill Road. Drivers were being diverted at Granite Creek Road.

The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.

There was no estimated time when the lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7

Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van.



TRAFFIC: See current road conditions and closures

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Related Topics:
weatherslidemudslidelandslidehighway 17caltranstraffictraffic accidentcommutingdrivingsanta cruz county
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storms cause power lines to topple over
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
Flooding shuts down businesses, roads in San Anselmo
More Weather
Top Stories
Arguments over Trump travel ban --LIVE NOW
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
At least 8 Bay Area highways closed due to flooding
Storms cause power lines to topple over
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Show More
Flooding shuts down businesses, roads in San Anselmo
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Storm triggers closure of several schools in North Bay
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
More News
Top Video
Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
Flooding shuts down businesses, roads in San Anselmo
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary
Storm triggers flooding in parts of Bay Area
More Video