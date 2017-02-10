WEATHER

Lexington Reservoir reaches capacity, spill over and road damage

The Lexington River has reached 104 percent of its capacity, resulting in flooding, spillover, and major road issues. (KGO-TV )

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
There was so much in rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains Thursday that the Lexington Reservoir reached 104 percent of its capacity.

All the spillover from the reservoir has turned roadways into creeks and creeks into waterfalls.

Santa Cruz Public Works reported 56 incidents in the mountains Thursday evening into Friday.

All the rain and chaos forced the closure of many roads including Bear Creek just off Highway 17.



On Glenwood Drive just south of the Glenwood cutoff, the roadway is nearly unrecognizable after a massive sinkhole opened up.
Just around the corner, a mudslide created a slip out, that is now covered by a tarp.

A truck driver got stuck right near the slip out, but CHP was there to help.


"We ran into this giant mudslide. We have a trailer attached so we couldn't turn around too easy. Thankfully the police showed up," said Nick Berezny, the truck driver.

Berezny says he's grateful that CHP was nearby to help out "well that's a rather steep cliff, full of mud and water and probably not to fun to go down there," said Berezny.
Across Santa Clara County, five of the 10 reservoirs are over their capacity, and there is more rain expected next week.

PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
