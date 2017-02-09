SCHOOL CLOSURES

LIST: Bay Area school closures due to storm

A mudslide is seen in Sausalito, Calif. on Tuesday February 7, 2017. (KGO-TV)

\ (KGO) --
A series of strong storms are soaking already saturated ground in the Bay Area, forcing many schools to close Thursday.

Here is a list of all the schools in the Bay Area closed due to the storm.

Here are schools in the South Bay scheduled to close:

ALL San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District will close Schools including Bonny Doon and Happy Valley Elementaries.

Here are schools in the North Bay scheduled to close:

Bolinas School

Stinson Beach School
Anthony G. Bacich School
Kent Middle School
Lagunitas School
San Geronimo Valley School
Hall Middle School
Neil Cummins Elementary School
The Cove School
College of Marin
Indian Valley Campus

RELATED: Track the storm on LIVE Doppler 7


Grant Grover School
Edna Maguire School
Mill Valley Middle School
Old Mill School
Park School
Strawberry Point School
Tamalpais Valley School
Nicasio School
Bel Aire School
Del Mar School

MORE: Check Thursday's forecast here


Guerneville School District
Reed School
Ross School
Brookside School
Hidden Valley Elementary School
Manor School
Wade Thomas School
White Hill Middle School
Bayside/MLK Elementary School
Willow Creek Academy

For the full list of Marin County schools, click here.

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherschoolschool closuresschool closingsstormrain
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Download Waze to your mobile device
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
SCHOOL CLOSURES
North Bay weather related school closures for Jan. 9
Oakland high school closing for year while it adopts new model
Students express concern, outrage over ITT Tech closures
ITT Tech schools to close due to federal sanctions
More school closures
WEATHER
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
San Rafael neighbors anxiety riddled, displaced after landslide
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
More Weather
Top Stories
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
Weather forecast for Thursday morning
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
San Rafael neighbors anxiety riddled, displaced after landslide
Class action settlement in computer disc drive case
East Bay 24 Hour Fitness has 15 car burglaries in one night
Show More
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
Flooding, mudslides, some school closures expected in North Bay
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Officials visited Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse many times before fire
Los Gatos woman uses Facebook Live to get help after mudslide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos