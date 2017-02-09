LIST: Bay Area school closures due to storm

\ (KGO) --A series of strong storms are soaking already saturated ground in the Bay Area, forcing many schools to close Thursday.
Here is a list of all the schools in the Bay Area closed due to the storm.
Here are schools in the South Bay scheduled to close:
ALL San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District will close Schools including Bonny Doon and Happy Valley Elementaries.
Here are schools in the North Bay scheduled to close:
Bolinas School
Stinson Beach School
Anthony G. Bacich School
Kent Middle School
Lagunitas School
San Geronimo Valley School
Hall Middle School
Neil Cummins Elementary School
The Cove School
College of Marin
Indian Valley Campus
RELATED: Track the storm on LIVE Doppler 7
Grant Grover School
Edna Maguire School
Mill Valley Middle School
Old Mill School
Park School
Strawberry Point School
Tamalpais Valley School
Nicasio School
Bel Aire School
Del Mar School
MORE: Check Thursday's forecast here
Guerneville School District
Reed School
Ross School
Brookside School
Hidden Valley Elementary School
Manor School
Wade Thomas School
White Hill Middle School
Bayside/MLK Elementary School
Willow Creek Academy
For the full list of Marin County schools, click here.
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.