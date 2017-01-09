WEATHER

List of Bay Area rainfall records broken during weekend storm

The rainwater flows at San Tomas Aquino Creek in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, January 9, 2017. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by jeana.s808/Instagram)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Parts of the Bay Area saw record rainfall totals after a major storm swept through the area on Sunday.

Record daily rainfall records set for January 8th:
Santa Rosa - 3.58 inches - previous record was 1.14" in 2008

Livermore - 1.15 inches - previous record 0.98 inches in 1979

San Jose - 1.03 inches - previous record 1.02 inches in 1979

Moffett Field - 0.94 inches - previous record 0.88 inches in 1979

