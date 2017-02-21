LIST: San Jose flooding evacuation centers

Flooding in San Jose has forced over 200 people out of their homes. Several evacuation centers are open and can provide resources to those affected.- 2039 Krammerer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116- 2072 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 29116- 57 N. White Road, San Jose, CA, 95172-Open at 7 p.m.-Operated with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services-Shelter cannot accept pets- 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA, 95111