EVACUATION

LIST: San Jose flooding evacuation centers

A Red Cross sign appears outside a shelter for flood evacuees in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Flooding in San Jose has forced over 200 people out of their homes. Several evacuation centers are open and can provide resources to those affected.

MORE INFORMATION: More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
Mayfair Community Center - 2039 Krammerer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116

Shirakawa Community Center - 2072 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 29116

Red Cross overnight shelter at James Lick High School- 57 N. White Road, San Jose, CA, 95172
-Open at 7 p.m.
-Operated with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services
-Shelter cannot accept pets

Pet shelter at San Jose Animal Shelter- 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA, 95111

MORE: Resources from the Red Cross

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingflash floodingevacuationshelterred crossSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EVACUATION
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
More evacuation
WEATHER
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday morning
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Show More
Flooding closes Northbound 101 in Morgan Hill until Wednesday night
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos