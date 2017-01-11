COLFAX, Calif. (KGO) --A section of roadway washed away in the Sierra Foothills community of Colfax Wednesday.
The CHP shared pictures and video of the chunk of Morten Road falling into a gap following heavy rains in the area in the past week.
The road is located near the Alta exit of Interstate 80.
