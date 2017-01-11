WEATHER

Mudslide washes away section of road in Sierra Foothills community of Colfax

A washed out section of roadway is seen in Colfax, Calif. on Wednesday January (CHP)

COLFAX, Calif. (KGO) --
A section of roadway washed away in the Sierra Foothills community of Colfax Wednesday.

The CHP shared pictures and video of the chunk of Morten Road falling into a gap following heavy rains in the area in the past week.

The road is located near the Alta exit of Interstate 80.

