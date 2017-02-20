Mudslides force several roads to close in Marin County

Flooding wasn't an issue in Marin County on Monday, but mudslides were - they forced roads to close.A mudslide just outside San Rafael closed part of Highland Avenue, a small road used primarily by residents. The Marin County Road Department was worried about a eucalyptus tree at the top of the hill."It's kind of an unsafe situation at this point. Remove the tree, get it out of there in case that thing does cut loose, then we won't have to worry about the wires or damage to any property. Things like that," Marin County Road Dept. spokesperson Frank Giommona said.Tony Alex said the last time they had a mudslide here was 10 years ago. The hillside was recently worked on."Aren't we all sick of the rain? At this point I know I am, right? So it's nice to be dry inside the house," Alex said.At 5:30 a.m., Public Works crews were sent out to secure the area on Paradise Drive near Tiburon after another mudslide covered part of the road.Crews were waiting to do some clean up before putting up some K-rail that would secure the hillside. With the ongoing rain, the slide was still moving, making it somewhat dangerous for workers.On the positive side, many people stayed off the highways and roads because of the holiday."Schools are out of session, people are staying home so that really helps keep traffic on the roadways light and that makes it easier for our crews to respond and less likelihood of traffic accidents," Emergency Operations Center spokesperson Lanie Hendricks said.Because there was no flooding or other emergencies, the Emergency Operations Center was not activated. But it has been five times already this year and once in December.