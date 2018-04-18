WEATHER

North Bay wine growers concerned about late frost for grapes

EMBED </>More Videos

It may be Spring, but we're not through with winter quite yet. Some snow came down in the Sierra Wednesday and in Wine Country, there's concern about late frost ruining grapes. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
It may be Spring, but we're not through with winter quite yet. Some snow came down in the Sierra Wednesday and in Wine Country, there's concern about late frost ruining grapes.

"This one is probably the first stage of bud break, this one right here," said Juan Martinez, showing ABC7 News Cabernet Sauvignon grape buds in Napa, which like many varietals, broke early this year in February. "As soon as the bud breaks, you have to watch for frost protection."
RELATED: Frosty weather puts wine country grape growers on edge

Martinez has been working with wine grapes for more than 20 years. He currently works with Atlas Vineyard Management and says this time of year is tough since the weather sometimes gets cold enough to damage fruit and vines with frost.

"The buds can freeze and then after that all cells inside get frozen," he said. "You lose most of the harvest."

It is starting to cool down and has actually gotten cold enough this week that vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties have had to turn their fans on.

RELATED: Napa residents, pets prepare for brutal, freezing weather

Thermometers on the vines send an alert to Martinez' phone when temperatures drop below 36 degrees, at which point he drives to the ranch to turn on the fans that circulate warmer air down to the vines.

Martinez has turned on the fans twice this year, both times in the past week.

Wine country is at risk of frost until June.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on wine and wine country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinewine industryfoodfarmingfreezecoldnapa countyNapa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for Thursday morning
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
Tumbleweeds inundate homes in High Desert
'Hail day' at Oakland high school prevents students, teachers from attending
More Weather
Top Stories
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
Sharks sweep Ducks, advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Supporters protest at SFO after Filipino peace activist denied entry to U.S.
UFC champ, Gilroy resident to become high school wrestling coach
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
Hidden crack in engine blade discovered in Southwest 737 jet
USGS report: Bay Area quake could lead to massive loss of life, property
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
Show More
A Mock Airline Disaster: Perfect timing in Santa Rosa
FAA to order inspections on engine fan blades
Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault
Ask Finney: Toys 'R' Us warranties, car accidents
The Ocean Cleanup prepares to fight plastic with plastic in Alameda
More News