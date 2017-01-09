CALAVERAS, Calif. (KGO) --The beloved "tunnel" or "drive-thru" tree in Calaveras Big Tree State Park fell to the ground during a massive storm in the Bay Area that left rivers and creeks flooded, houses damaged and several thousand people without power.
Click here for the full story.
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!