PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share Calaveras 'Tunnel Tree' memories

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">ABC7 viewers shared photos of their visit to the Calaveras, Calif. tunnel tree. The iconic tree toppled over during a massive storm in the Bay Area on Sunday, January 8, 2017. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Peggy Martinez&#47;Facebook)</span></div>
CALAVERAS, Calif. (KGO) --
The beloved "tunnel" or "drive-thru" tree in Calaveras Big Tree State Park fell to the ground during a massive storm in the Bay Area that left rivers and creeks flooded, houses damaged and several thousand people without power.

