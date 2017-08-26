HURRICANE HARVEY

PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Corpus Christi

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Large road signs were damaged over I-37 near Corpus Christi, Texas (Justin Horne from ABC affiliate KSAT)</span></div>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

When it reached the coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor around 10 p.m., it was a Category 4 Hurricane. By Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a Category 1 but continued to move through Texas, leaving flood waters in its wake.

Here's a look at some of the damage in photos.
