RESOURCES: San Jose flood evacuation centers and help information

A Red Cross sign appears outside a shelter for flood evacuees in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 21, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Flooding in San Jose has forced over 200 people out of their homes. Several evacuation centers are open and can provide resources to those affected.

The City of San Jose has advised those who live near Coyote Creek to leave as it is still rising and isn't expected to fall until at least 3 a.m.

Instructions for Evacuees:
1. Gather all family members or other individuals.
2. Gather all pets.
3. Gather only essential items including medications.
4. Turn off all appliances and lights.
5. Lock and secure your home or business

Evacuation Centers
Mayfair Community Center - 2039 Krammerer Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116

Shirakawa Community Center - 2072 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose, CA, 29116

Red Cross overnight shelter at James Lick High School- 57 N. White Road, San Jose, CA, 95172

This shelter is operated with the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services and cannot accept pets.

What about animals?
Pets can be taken care of and looked after at the San Jose Animal Shelter while you are at any one of the evacuation centers. You are encouraged to drop off your pets at any time.

Pet shelter at San Jose Animal Shelter- 2750 Monterey Road, San Jose, CA, 95111
Sandbag Locations
San Jose Mabury Service Yard, 1404 Mabury Road
Santa Clara Valley Water District Winfield Warehouse, Winfield Boulevard between Blossom Hill Road and Coleman Avenue

How to donate and help those affected:

The Red Cross has resources available for those who have lost their homes or need assistance during the evacuations. You can help those affected by donating your time or any amount of money here.

