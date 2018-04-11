ACCUWEATHER

Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, among other types of severe weather. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, according to AccuWeather.

Severe thunderstorms in spring have the potential to create damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall. Tornadoes are the most hazardous weather event in spring, and several tornadoes can be in one area at once.

And just because it's spring doesn't mean that it can't snow. Snowstorms have a habit of disrupting travel during early spring when the weather can do a complete 180 and be unpredictable.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and is more deadly than hurricanes, tornados and lightning. Flooding causes about $2 billion in damage every year.

Gusty winds can also trigger dust and firestorms between March and April when winds are strongest. Dust storms can turn into firestorms if accidental or careless burning occurs, potentially destroying hundreds of square miles of grasslands and forests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadofloodingsnowsevere weatherfire safety
ACCUWEATHER
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
How to avoid damage from potholes
More accuweather
WEATHER
How to beat the heat if you're headed to Coachella
AccuWeather forecast: Better chance for rain today
Storm damage closes Stinson Beach parking lot indefinitely
How to avoid damage from potholes
More Weather
Top Stories
Mark Zuckerberg ends Day 2 of grilling by Congress
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Mass casualty earthquake simulation held at Pittsburg community college
Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role
More News