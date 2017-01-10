Storm causes flooding, topples trees in San Francisco

The rain in San Francisco posed challenges for residents and tourists during a storm on Tuesday.It was a potentially dangerous situation in Pacific Heights Tuesday afternoon when a tree toppled over, taking down power lines. The live wires wrapped around a parked car, but fortunately no one was hurt.There were also no injuries when, for the second time this week, a tree at the Sunnydale housing complex in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood crashed down.It happened just before 9 a.m., the roots ruptured a gas line causing temporary evacuations. The heavy branches crushed two cars the red one belong to Juan Guittierez's uncle. "As soon as it fell on the car, the tires began slowly leaking and it was over," he said.Along the Embarcadero, there was flooding caused by King Tides, and downpours that sent bay waters washing up and over the sidewalks. Nearby, it was a soggy farmer's market at the Ferry Building. "It's good though for our farmers in the long run even if it's s double edge sword being so wet and windy all month," Stepladder Creamery employee Tahnee Shields said.It's a good time to be a tourist if you don't want to wait in line to ride a cable car as one family from Australia found out. "I'm so excited to be on one, it's my first time," the tourist said.