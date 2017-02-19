The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale shows a moderate storm for Sunday Feb. 19, 2017.

Storm Highlights Next 48 Hours:Downpours after sunset Sunday.Rounds of heavy rain Monday. Flooding will occur. 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.There will be two rounds of gusty winds Sunday night and again Monday Night.This is an Atmospheric River event. Meaning rainfall is greatly enhanced.Sunday:Scattered light showers expected in the morning into midday.Storm strengthens Sunday evening after 5pm and becomes a 2 on the SIS.Moderate to Heavy rain expected between 8pm - 11pm.Winds gust 20-40mph during that time frame as well.Monday:Storm strengthens after midnight and becomes a 3 on the SIS.Waves of moderate to heavy rain will persist from 12am - 4pm Monday.Widespread 2"-3" of rain expected in the majority of our urban areas.Flooding will happen. It is a matter of seeing where the bands of heavy rain set up as the storm moves through.Will be watching for rapid rises in our streams/creeks/rivers.Winds become an issue after 5pm through midnight, 30-50mph gusts.Trees down will be an issue, leading to power outages.