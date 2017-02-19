SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Storm Highlights Next 48 Hours:
Downpours after sunset Sunday.
Rounds of heavy rain Monday. Flooding will occur. 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
There will be two rounds of gusty winds Sunday night and again Monday Night.
This is an Atmospheric River event. Meaning rainfall is greatly enhanced.
STORMWATCH: Your AccuWeather forecast
Sunday:
Scattered light showers expected in the morning into midday.
Storm strengthens Sunday evening after 5pm and becomes a 2 on the SIS.
Moderate to Heavy rain expected between 8pm - 11pm.
Winds gust 20-40mph during that time frame as well.
STORMWATCH: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Monday:
Storm strengthens after midnight and becomes a 3 on the SIS.
Waves of moderate to heavy rain will persist from 12am - 4pm Monday.
Widespread 2"-3" of rain expected in the majority of our urban areas.
Flooding will happen. It is a matter of seeing where the bands of heavy rain set up as the storm moves through.
Will be watching for rapid rises in our streams/creeks/rivers.
Winds become an issue after 5pm through midnight, 30-50mph gusts.
Trees down will be an issue, leading to power outages.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, videos and stories on weather.