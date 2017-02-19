WEATHER

Strong storm to dump rain from the North Bay to the Santa Cruz Mountains

Live Doppler 7 radar shows rain coming in on Monday Feb. 19, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Storm Highlights Next 48 Hours:
Downpours after sunset Sunday.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale shows a moderate storm for Sunday Feb. 19, 2017.


Rounds of heavy rain Monday. Flooding will occur. 3 on our Storm Impact Scale.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

There will be two rounds of gusty winds Sunday night and again Monday Night.

Live Doppler radar shows rain heading to the Bay Area around midnight Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.


This is an Atmospheric River event. Meaning rainfall is greatly enhanced.

STORMWATCH: Your AccuWeather forecast

Sunday:

Scattered light showers expected in the morning into midday.

Live Doppler 7 radar shows rain coming to the Bay Area Sunday around 10 p.m.


Storm strengthens Sunday evening after 5pm and becomes a 2 on the SIS.
Moderate to Heavy rain expected between 8pm - 11pm.
Winds gust 20-40mph during that time frame as well.

STORMWATCH: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Monday:
Storm strengthens after midnight and becomes a 3 on the SIS.

The ABC7 Storm Impact Scale shows a strong storm coming to the Bay Area on Monday Feb. 20, 2017.


Waves of moderate to heavy rain will persist from 12am - 4pm Monday.

Widespread 2"-3" of rain expected in the majority of our urban areas.

Live Doppler 7 radar shows a strong storm coming to the Bay Area on Monday Feb. 20, 2017.


Flooding will happen. It is a matter of seeing where the bands of heavy rain set up as the storm moves through.
Will be watching for rapid rises in our streams/creeks/rivers.

Live Doppler 7 radar shows a strong storm coming to the Bay Area on Monday Feb. 20, 2017 around 4 p.m.


Winds become an issue after 5pm through midnight, 30-50mph gusts.
Trees down will be an issue, leading to power outages.

