SOLAR ECLIPSE

President Trump watches eclipse from the White House

President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House on Monday. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House on Monday.

VIDEO: Watch total solar eclipse in under 2 minutes

The president was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and top aides as they watched the rare celestial event from the portico overlooking the South Lawn.

Shortly after walking outside, the president looked up at the sky, squinted and pointed upward. In the video you can hear someone yell, "Don't look!" from the White House lawn.

PHOTOS: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America

After that, the president donned the protective eyewear. When asked about the view, he gave a thumbs up.

This is the first total solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century, although I Washington experienced about 80 percent coverage of the sun.

Click here for full coverage on the 2017 total solar eclipse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
