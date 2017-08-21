President Donald Trump squinted and pointed skyward before donning protective glasses to take in the solar eclipse at the White House on Monday.The president was joined by wife Melania, son Barron and top aides as they watched the rare celestial event from the portico overlooking the South Lawn.Shortly after walking outside, the president looked up at the sky, squinted and pointed upward. In the video you can hear someone yell, "Don't look!" from the White House lawn.After that, the president donned the protective eyewear. When asked about the view, he gave a thumbs up.This is the first total solar eclipse to sweep the United States from coast to coast in nearly a century, although I Washington experienced about 80 percent coverage of the sun.