WEATHER

Weather forecast for Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Fog will continue to hang around the coast overnight while inland areas will remain clear. The cooling trend will continue tomorrow with sunshine around the bay and inland but fog will hang tough near the beaches.

SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
The forecast puts the poorest air quality in our Inland East and South Bay neighborhoods.

BEACH HAZARDS: Today 2p.m. - Saturday 9p.m.

Fog returns to the Coast with some of it spilling into the Bay and North Bay Valleys tonight. Clear everywhere else and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Concord 85
Oakland 72
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84

Coast
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Mid 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunshine
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Weekend:
Much cooler weather is expected on Sunday with more clouds.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 80s
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Spare the Air alert in effect Friday
Heat wave breaks record temperatures in San Jose
San Jose sizzles in record October heat
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
SoCal boy's teacher says he confided in her about abuse at home
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Man taps on glass, gets scared by 'shark attack'
Show More
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
CA congresswoman describes harassment ordeal in online video
Record jury verdict in San Francisco tenant case
Texans owner: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Oakland police, FBI solve 2015 fatal shooting of musician
More News
Top Video
Suspect charged with multiple arson counts in Bear Fire
Nearly half of Santa Rosa schools reopen as fires nearly contained
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Baby!
More Video