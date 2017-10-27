Weather forecast for Friday

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Fog will continue to hang around the coast overnight while inland areas will remain clear. The cooling trend will continue tomorrow with sunshine around the bay and inland but fog will hang tough near the beaches.
SPARE THE AIR ALERT: Today
The forecast puts the poorest air quality in our Inland East and South Bay neighborhoods.
BEACH HAZARDS: Today 2p.m. - Saturday 9p.m.
Fog returns to the Coast with some of it spilling into the Bay and North Bay Valleys tonight. Clear everywhere else and cooler with lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Concord 85
Oakland 72
Redwood City 76
San Francisco 68
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84
Coast
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Warm Sunshine
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunshine
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Weekend:
Much cooler weather is expected on Sunday with more clouds.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 80s
