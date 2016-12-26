WEATHER

Weather forecast for Monday afternoon
Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your accuweather forecast for Monday.



Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

It will be sunny and cool this Monday. Highs will range from 50-56 degrees.

Concord: 40/53
Fremont: 40/54
Redwood City: 34/54
San Francisco: 42/52
San Jose: 34/56
Santa Rosa: 28/54

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Mostly sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: Near 40.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.

Tuesday:
Sunny & chilly. Highs: 54-58.

