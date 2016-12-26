Weather forecast for Monday afternoon

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.
It will be sunny and cool this Monday. Highs will range from 50-56 degrees.
Concord: 40/53
Fremont: 40/54
Redwood City: 34/54
San Francisco: 42/52
San Jose: 34/56
Santa Rosa: 28/54
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY:. Mostly sunny & cool this afternoon.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: Near 40.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: Near 40.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & cool today.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.
Tuesday:
Sunny & chilly. Highs: 54-58.
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay areaCalifornia
