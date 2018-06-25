WEATHER

Weather Forecast for Monday

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and slightly cooler. Highs: 60-86. (KGO)




Good morning! A cooling trend continues, today.

The marine layer strengthened while we were sleeping. The deeper cloud deck, up to 2400', yields patches of drizzle during the morning commute. The closer you get to the coast the more likely you will need windshield wipers. Dress for temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

A faster sea breeze clears the clouds from inland and bay neighborhoods during the morning and along the coast late this afternoon.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 11a.m. - 9p.m.

Clouds return and cooler weather develops tonight. Any drizzle that develops will be more widespread.

Concord: 80/56
Fremont: 75/55
Oakland: 69/53
Redwood City: 77/52
San Francisco: 65/52
San Jose: 80/56
San Rafael: 74/50
Santa Rosa: 81/50

Coast:
TODAY: Late Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy North
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Tuesday:
Another typical summertime pattern with low clouds and fog overnight and then becoming sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs: 60-84.
