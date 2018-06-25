Weather Forecast for Monday

Coast:

Good morning! A cooling trend continues, today.The marine layer strengthened while we were sleeping. The deeper cloud deck, up to 2400', yields patches of drizzle during the morning commute. The closer you get to the coast the more likely you will need windshield wipers. Dress for temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s.A faster sea breeze clears the clouds from inland and bay neighborhoods during the morning and along the coast late this afternoon.Clouds return and cooler weather develops tonight. Any drizzle that develops will be more widespread.Concord: 80/56Fremont: 75/55Oakland: 69/53Redwood City: 77/52San Francisco: 65/52San Jose: 80/56San Rafael: 74/50Santa Rosa: 81/50TODAY: Late Sunshine, BreezyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTonight: Increasing Low Clouds OvernightLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80TODAY: Sunny, Breezy NorthHighs: 69 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesAnother typical summertime pattern with low clouds and fog overnight and then becoming sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs: 60-84.