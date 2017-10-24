Witness gives testimony in day 2 of Kate Steinle trial

PIER 14 SHOOTING

Flowers were placed at the spot where Kate Steinle was shot on Pier 14 in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 2, 2015. (KGO-TV)

By Tiffany Wilson
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Day two is underway in the trial of an undocumented immigrant who sparked a national debate after he fired a weapon and killed a woman in San Francisco.

Today, we're hearing from a new witness who was at the scene - the moment of the shooting.

Kate Steinle's dad was expected to testify again today, however, the defense attorney chose not to cross examine him because he says nothing Jim Steinle has said is under dispute. Kate Steinle's parents walked into the courtroom together this morning and sat in the front row.

TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
The trial begins in the case that ignited a national debate on sanctuary cities and illegal immigration.



The prosecution called Michelle Lu to the stand. She was a tourist from the East Coast who was on Pier 14 before and during the shooting that killed Kate Steinle. With the help of an interpreter, Lu testified about sitting next to a man who appeared homeless, dressed in dark clothing who was swiveling the chair, looking at everyone who passed by, grinning and laughing to himself.

She says he made her feel uncomfortable in a way she can't describe, just a moment later she heard a bang and then a scream, a very sharp scream. Jose Garcia Zarate's defense attorney says his client has some mental issues, but that is not the defense he's using.

Lu used a photo to show exactly where she was on the pier in relation to the man in dark clothes who she identified as Jose Garcia Zarate. Lu also testified that she has photos from the pier just moments before the shooting that she has handed over to police.

The jury must decide whether Garcia Zarate intentionally or accidentally shot Steinle.

