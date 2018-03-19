YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville community prepares for memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

This last day of winter looks more like the first of spring in Yountville, Napa County. Despite blue skies, green grass, bud breaking grapes, and bright yellow blooming mustard grass, it has the feeling of a wake. (KGO-TV)

By
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
This last day of winter looks more like the first of spring in Yountville, Napa County. Despite blue skies, green grass, bud breaking grapes, and bright yellow blooming mustard grass, it has the feeling of a wake.

RELATED: How to help victims of Yountville veterans home shooting

Instead, they will be calling it a 'Celebration of Life" inside the Lincoln Theater at the Veterans Home of California. A memorial begins at 6pm tonight for Dr. Jennifer Golick, Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Sushereba, and Christine Lober.

All three worked with PTSD veterans at Pathway Home on campus. They died March 9th when Army Veteran and former patient Albert Wong entered the facility, shot them, and then turned the weapon on himself.

"We've been in a fog ever since," said Jim Looney, an army veteran who lives in a building fifty yards away from where the shootings took place. He and his fellow residents spent all of March 9th watching through a window. Looney knew the victims by sight, not name, but describes the loss as being profound. "We're still numb. It's hard to believe, even now. This is our home, after all."

RELATED: 'I thought I was going to die.' Witness recalls moment gunman stormed into Yountville veteran rehab center

Tonight's memorial will be open to the public. The auditorium holds 12-hundred people. Organizers expect an overflow crowd. They have set up secondary viewing locations that include the Yountville Community Center.

Larry Kamer's wife was inside Pathway Home. She was fortunate because Wong allowed her to leave. Today, Kamer helped organize the memorial. "Hopefully people will walk away with a sense of what special women these three were. I hope they will have a special appreciation for mental health, and those who work with vets."
Click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Yountville veterans home shootingveteranveteransshootingmemorialcrimedeadly shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Public memorial to honor victims of Yountville shooting
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Dr. Carolyn Clancy: Yountville victims will 'continue to inspire us'
VIDEO: Veterans Home Chaplain says Yountville victims were 'truly heroes'
VIDEO: Yountville Mayor says victims had 'unwavering commitment' to helping others
VIDEO: Pathway Home's Dorothy Salmon: Yountville victims' legacy will keep program going
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
San Francisco's cracking seawall needs $250M makeover
Group floats down LA River in inflatable pink flamingo raft
Show More
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Building burned in San Francisco fire may need shoring up
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
EXCLUSIVE: SJ wildlife, plant sanctuary damaged by 'overzealous' volunteer
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk closes Ferris Wheel after nearly 60 years of thrills
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
More Video