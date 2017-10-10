NORTH BAY FIRES

Yountville veterans home briefly evacuated as wildfires rage in North Bay

Dozens of veterans in Yountville were removed temporarily from one of the largest veterans homes in the country as wildfires destroy neighborhoods in the North Bay. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Dozens of veterans in Yountville were evacuated temporarily from one of the largest veterans homes in the country as wildfires destroy neighborhoods in the North Bay.

Officials said anyone who voluntarily evacuated the veteran's home can return as the building is no longer in danger.

FULL LIST: North Bay fires prompt evacuations, road closures

Poor air quality caused by wildfires burning prompted the partial evacuation of 80 residents living at the home. They were taken to taken to facilities in Sacramento, while others were transported by bus to a staging area in case a full scale evacuation was necessary.

At least 850 Veterans, including staff members live at the home.

New evacuations were ordered across Napa County late Tuesday. Law enforcement and home owners were forced off of Mount Veeder Road just before dark where nervous family members waited at the road block.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
