Fire began in the kitchen. Oven was smoking. When opened, the room pretty much exploded, according to @HealdsburgFire Marshall Linda Collister. #abc7now #sonoma Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/LHBwH5XW2r — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 26, 2018

Ironic when they opened the oven where the fire began.

Only the enchiladas survived. Everything else in the house...gone. @HealdsburgFire #abc7now @sonoma pic.twitter.com/k8SA1MtZGM — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 26, 2018

The @HealdsburgFire Dept, his mom, sister, and 6 residents at Magnolia Manor Senior Center say 10 year-old Carlos Matos is a life-saving hero, following a fire last night. Cool customer alerted mom, staff and called the FD when the kitchen caught fire. #abc7now #sonoma pic.twitter.com/syu20pet0M — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 26, 2018

Carlos, his mother Liz, and sister Thalia returned today to see what they might salvage. Not much. "It was fire to the ceiling," said Carlos, who never panicked. "We did what we had to do," said Liz. Carlos lost his PS4 among other items. Nothing left. #abc7now @healdsburgFire pic.twitter.com/TRKnQh6GGT — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 26, 2018

They got all six patients out of the burning house even before fire crews arrived. Amazing when one looks around inside. The senior care center is gutted. All residents now in a local hotel. #abc7now @healdsburgFire pic.twitter.com/0BWYeG59jx — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 26, 2018

Carlos Matos is 10 years old. Now, the Healdsburg City Council will be looking at giving him a commendation after he helped to save six residents of the Magnolia Manor Senior Center in Healdsburg.Carlos saw the oven smoking. Then, it exploded in flames."It was scary," said Carlos. "Flames reached the ceiling."His mom, Liz, who owns the center, sent Carlos outside to call Healdsburg Fire.He knew the number, the address, got them there in a hurry while Liz evacuated the six residents."Very cool head on his shoulders," said Healdsburg Fire Marshall Linda Collister, as she looked at the oven. The fire remains under investigation.Liz was a hero, as well, in getting all of those residents moved to safety.On Monday, they sifted through the damage. Nothing survived except, ironically, the enchiladas in that oven.Carlos did find his Rubik's Cube, charred but working. But his his prized PS4 and all the games? Melted."At least we got the people out," said Carlos. "That's what matters."