10-year-old critically hurt after being hit by car in Brentwood

A 10-year-old girl suffered major injuries Monday morning when she was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Brentwood, police said.The girl was crossing Balfour Road at Guise Way at 7:44 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle headed east on Balfour, according to police.The girl was flown to UC Davis Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, police said.The driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.