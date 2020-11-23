2 dead after stabbing at San Jose church, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people have died after police say multiple victims were stabbed at a San Jose church on Sunday night.

San Jose police say units are at Grace Baptist Church located on the 400 block of E San Fernando Street near the San Jose State University campus.

Officials first tweeted the information around 8:45 p.m. but the stabbing was first reported at 7:53 p.m.

Some victims have life-threatening injuries, police add.





San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo responded to the incident in a tweet saying, "Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown tonight. SJPD has arrested the suspect."

Thirty minutes later, he deleted the tweet above and said, "I've just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest."


SJPD is not confirming the arrest of the suspect yet.


No church services were being held at the time of the incident. SJPD say unhoused individuals were brought into the church to "get them out of the cold."

No further information has been made available.

