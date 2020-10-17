2 dead, multiple others injured after 2 shootings in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police say two people are dead and multiple others are injured after two shootings Friday in San Francisco.

Around 8:30 p.m., San Francisco Police officers from Ingleside Station responded to the 200 block of Schwerin Street for a report of a shooting.

The officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The three other victims are being treated and their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers remain on the scene investigating the incident.

The other shooting was reported just before 8 p.m.

Officers from San Francisco's Bayview Station responded to the 300 block of Hunter's Point Boulevard where they discovered a man, approximately 45 to 50 year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. "Despite the efforts of the medical staff the victim succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Police say details in both incidents are still unfolding, and updates will be provided as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscodeadly shootingfatal shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens admit to starting fire on Sign Hill in SSF, police say
Our America: Living While Black
Suspect arrested in connection to theft of SF Zoo lemur, police say
CA man who tortured, killed Black teen might soon be set free
Mayor Breed blasts efforts for SF school name changes
You can rent out an entire AMC theater for $99
Latina NASA engineer inspires minorities to reach for the stars
Show More
COVID-19 Diaries: A New School Year
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
How investigators caught inmates running EDD scam ring
PG&E restores power to 'essentially all customers'
COVID-19 contact tracing app faces generational divide over privacy concerns
More TOP STORIES News