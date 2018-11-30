2 men in custody after shocking Napa bar fight caught on video

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --Napa police say James Faulkenberry is now in custody in connection with a bar fight.
**UPDATE*** This evening at approximately 10pm, James Faulkenberry turned himself at the Napa Police Department and is in custody. Thank you.— Napa Police (@NapaPD) November 30, 2018
Police said he turned himself in Thursday night. Authorities were searching for Faulkenberry following this fight. It happened almost two weeks ago at Stone's Sports bar in Napa.
Investigators say Faulkenberry and another man, Juan Rojas, punched and kicked a woman several times.
Both men are now in custody.