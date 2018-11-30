2 men in custody after shocking Napa bar fight caught on video

Two men are in custody after a shocking fight was caught on camera at Stone's Sports Bar in Napa. (Napa Police Department)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Napa police say James Faulkenberry is now in custody in connection with a bar fight.



Police said he turned himself in Thursday night. Authorities were searching for Faulkenberry following this fight. It happened almost two weeks ago at Stone's Sports bar in Napa.

Investigators say Faulkenberry and another man, Juan Rojas, punched and kicked a woman several times.

Both men are now in custody.
