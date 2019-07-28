2 Tam High School grads in custody in Italy, accused of murdering police officer

By Lisa Amin
"When Gabe is on drugs, he's insane. He has a lot of anger."

A fellow Tamalpais High School grad who did not want to be identified told ABC7 News about Gabriel Natale Hjorth's reputation on campus.

She said, "He's known around here as a drug dealer. I feel like he thinks he can get away with everything. He's gotten away with so much trouble in Marin."

Saturday night, Natale Hjorth and Finnegan Elder are in custody in Italy, accused of murdering a police officer after allegedly stealing a backpack and demanding money and drugs in exchange for its return.

Officer Mario Cerciello Rega and his partner, both in plain clothes, showed up at the drop location and police say they were attacked by the teens.

Gloria Kealey is one of Elder's neighbors and said, "I've never seen him violent in any way. I've known Fin since he was born. The nicest guy. One of the nicest neighbors I have."

Those who know both suspects paint very different pictures of the two.

At Elder's San Francisco home, the family put a note on the door requesting privacy.

In a statement, they told us:

"We are shocked and dismayed at the events that have been reported, but have very little independent information about these events... We have not been able to have any communication with our son."

Elder left Sacred Heart high school his junior year and transferred to Tam High later that year.

But he and Natale Hjorth didn't become close until they connected at Santa Barbara City College, where they both go to school.
