Watch the 2023 Global Citizen Festival live here

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Anitta and Jungkook of BTS are set to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, and the entire event will be broadcast to the world.

The benefit concert, taking place in New York City's Central Park, will be streamed live right here, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23. Highlights will also be broadcast on ABC the next day beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Global Citizen Festival provides free tickets to the event in exchange for fans taking actions for social change on the group's app and website. Global Citizen supporters are urging governments to take action to address extreme poverty and the system issues that keep millions of people from escaping it.

The festival marks the first time record-setting K-Pop singer Jungkook will perform live without BTS. His debut solo single "Seven" hit No. 1 in the United States and around the world this summer.

Additional performers include Conan Gray, D-Nice, Sofia Carson and Stray Kids.

Speakers ranging from Bill Nye the Science Guy to rapper Common, TV host Padma Lakshmi to basketball star Carmelo Anthony and numerous advocates from around the world will also be on hand to encourage viewers to take additional actions.