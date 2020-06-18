3 suspects in custody after hostage situation in San Jose

Standoff in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three suspects have been taken into custody suspects after a standoff and hostage situation in San Jose.

The situation took place at a home Senter Road and San Gregorio Way in San Jose.

Police say this started with a call about a break-in just before 1 a.m. The caller told police the suspects assaulted the family inside.

Officers responded and were able to take one man into custody. Four people escaped, but investigators say several hostages were still inside with two suspects. Police took those suspects were taken into custody at 7:25 a.m.
