4-year-old Oakland boy shot in head, in critical condition

#HAPPENINGNOW This man says the boy who was shot is the son of his brother’s friend. His brother and that woman were inside the home when the boy was shot. He claims his brother told him it was an accident. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/vbhZmiIPTS — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 27, 2019

#DEVELOPING @OaklandFireLive confirms that boy shot in head inside home in East Oakland this afternoon is in critical condition. Neighbors call it “devastating.” Unclear how it happened. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/E5LR7NoWOK — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 27, 2019

#DEVELOPING Heavy @oaklandpoliceca police presence at Ritchie St. in Oakland where a young boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head. No word yet on how it happened or his condition. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/LJOx3pSH9W — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 27, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.Officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a report of a child shot in the head in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street.The child was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available, Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said.Aisthorpe said police remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon to investigate how the boy was shot. No other information was immediately available.