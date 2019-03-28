Crime & Safety

4-year-old Oakland boy shot in head, in critical condition

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head in East Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a report of a child shot in the head in the 2400 block of Ritchie Street.

The child was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available, Officer Felicia Aisthorpe said.

Aisthorpe said police remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon to investigate how the boy was shot. No other information was immediately available.



